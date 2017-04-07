Boys track and field: Stillwater runs to second at Mankato indoor meet

Stillwater’s Cole Lebourgeois runs to victory in the 800 meters at the Mankato Showcase on Saturday, April 1. (Contributed photo by Dave Brandt)

MANKATO — Scoring points in 12 of 15 events, the Stillwater boys’ track and field team finished second behind Elk River in the Mankato Showcase on Saturday, April 1 at Minnesota State University – Mankato.

The Ponies racked up 63 points to finish behind only Elk River, which posted a winning total of 93. East Ridge followed the Ponies in third place with 63 points and White Bear Lake was fourth at 44 in a meet that featured 24 teams which scored at least one point.

“There’s a lot of teams — and 15 that didn’t even score,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “I was unexpectedly happy by it all. I thought we would score more points than last year, but we were right in there with Elk River, which is rated second in the state.”

Senior Cole Lebourgeois recorded Stillwater’s only victory with a winning time of 2:01.23 in the 800 meters.

“That’s his first big win ever and our only winner,” Christensen said. “He’s had a really solid winter of training and has been a real leader on the track team this spring. He’s our go-to guy in the top training group. He smelled the chance for a win and I did, too. I don’t know if he’s an 800-meter guy or a miler, but I ran him in the 800 and he went 60 and 61 (seconds).”

Noah Johnson added a third-place finish for the Ponies in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:36.86 while Lars DeWall (10:12.66), Noah Kneeskern (10:13.95) and Jack DeGonda (10:14.23) finished fourth through sixth in the 3,200.

Andrew Frenchik (52.65) and Josh Phelps (52.74) finished third and fourth in the 400 meters and also joined Lebourgeois and Will Seck to finish third in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:35.59.

Charles Richman placed fifth in the 60 meters (7:30) while Nate Musser finished sixth in the 200 (24.05) and combined with Jackson Dunleap, Damola Oshin and Phelps to finish fourth in the 4×200 relay in a time of 1:36.66.

Tyler Cullen and Alex Vagle each cleared 12-0 in the pole vault to finish in a tie for fifth place in that event.

“We had a great day in the distance, but it didn’t surprise me,” Christensen said. “Phelps in the open 400 and the 4×400 had a really nice day and our vaulters had a nice day with Cullen and Hagel. Nate Musser in the 200 was good.

“We still have a ways to go, but it’s starting to come together.”

• The Ponies also hosted a first-chance meet on Wednesday, April 5, though team scores were not kept.

Team standings (top 10)

1. Elk River 93; 2. Stillwater 68; 3. East Ridge 63; 4. White Bear Lake 44; 5. River Falls 42; 6. Hutchinson 33.5; 7. Forest Lake 28; 8. Waconia 27; 9. Mankato West 26.5; 10, tie, Minneapolis Washburn 24 and Hudson 24.

Stillwater results

60 — 1. Mark Swann (Elk River) 7.12; 5. Charles Richman (St) 7.30; 8. Andrew Frenchik (St) 7.35; 21. Nate Musser (St) 7.57; 28. Jackson Dunleap (St) 7.74.

200 — 1. Mark Swann (Elk River) 23.15; 6. Nate Musser (St) 24.05; 13. Charles Richman (St) 24.54; 17. Jackson Dunleap (St) 24.78.

400 — 1. Marcus Haskins (East Ridge) 51.91; 3. Andrew Frenchik (St) 52.65; 4. Josh Phelps (St) 52.74; 12. William Seck (St) 54.47; 16. Lucas Braun (St) 55.36.

800 — 1. Cole Lebourgeois (Stillwater) 2:01.23; 10. Addison Stansbury (St) 2:08.72; 28. Elliot Weisberg (St) 2:18.22.

1,600 — 1. Joseph Minor (Minneapolis Washburn) 4:33.63; 3. Noah Johnson (St) 4:36.86; 12. Thomas Meyer (St) 4:45.40; 13. Ben Wicklund (St) 4:45.88; 19. Yonas O’Malley (St) 4:50.93; 24. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 4:54.85; 31. Matthew Payne (St) 5:07.96.

3,200 — 1. Joseph Minor (Minneapolis Washburn) 9:58.97; 4. Lars DeWall (St) 10:12.66; 5. Noah Kneeskern (St) 10:13.95; 6. Jack DeGonda (St) 10:14.23.

60 hurdles — 1. Caden Turner (Waconia) 8.69; 8. James Framke (St) 9.44; 13. Zachary Johnson (St) 9.89.

4×200 relay — 1. River Falls, 1:35.64; 4. Stillwater (Nate Musser, Jackson Dunleap, Damola Oshin and Josh Phelps) 1:36.66.

4×400 relay — 1. East Ridge, 3:29.05; 3. Stillwater (Andrew Frenchik, Cole Lebourgeois, Josh Phelps and William Seck) 3:35.59.

4×800 relay — 1. Farmington, 8:36.90; 6. Stillwater (Dylan Olson, Evan Johnson, Jared Brandt and William Seck) 9:13.88.

Long jump — 1. Christopher Udall (Elk River) 21-7 3/4; 8. Tyler Cullen (St) 18-7 1/2; 9. Damola Oshin (St) 18-7; 14. Zachary Johnson (St) 17-10 3/4.

Triple jump — 1. Isaiah Nelson (Hutchinson) 45-5 3/4; 9. Zachary Johnson (St) 39-0; 11. Josh Phelps (St) 38-11 1/4; 13. Damola Oshin (St) 38-7 3/4.

Shot put — 1. Alexander Jacobson (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 48-1; 33. Kevin Thole (St) 36-2; 34. Brook Stansbury (St) 34-1; 35. Max Lalonde (St) 33-3; 36. Jon Kranz (St) 32-7.

High jump — 1. Maquire Petersen (Hutchinson) 6-5; 21. Noah Hill (St) 5-6; 22. Victor Gag (St) 5-4.

Pole vault — 1. Alec Wittman (East Ridge) 12-9; 5, tie, Tyler Cullen (St) 12-0 and Alex Vagle (St) 12-0; 17. James Framke (St) 10-6.

