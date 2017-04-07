Back in Time: The Lanes on Cherry Street

A photo of the Lane house at 118 West Cherry Street taken in 1977. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

It was almost 100 years that the same family lived in the same house on Cherry Street in Stillwater. The family saw the height of the lumber industry, its collapse and the rebirth of the community all from the same porch at 118 West Cherry Street.

James Lane purchase the house in 1867. Lane was a lumberman and helped to manage winter lumber camps for several logging and lumbering companies including the Hersey, Bean & Brown. He had business in Gordon, Wis. as well as in Solway, Minn.

In May 1964 Beverly Kees of the Minneapolis Star wrote a story about the last Lane to live in the old home and was about to move into a retirement home.

“They used to throw some pretty good parties in the old house at 118 Cherry Av [St] W., Stillwater, the last of the Lanes recalls. “It gets lonely here now,” said Alice Lane, who was born in the house and has lived there all of her 89 years.

Those were the days when Miss Lane’s lumberman father, the late James Lane, was alive. He bought the house in 1867 and, in the late 1800s, its 14 rooms were filled with the goings-on of the Lanes’ 10 children and two adopted children. “Everybody had big families in those days,” said Miss Lane, only member of the big family still living. The Lane logging camp in the winter of 1887. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

On Sept. 1 [1964] she will leave the old home for the last time. Miss Lane plans to go into a nursing home and the house in which she has lived for so long will be turned over to a contractor.

The house sits on a hill on a tree-lined street, surrounded by several homes built about the same period. In anticipation of her move, Miss Lane has sold many of the furnishings. Several wash stands, tables, chairs and mirrors remain.

