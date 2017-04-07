Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – WASHINGTON COUNTY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

7645 CURRELL BOULEVARD, WOODBURY, MN 55125

REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS

OAKHILL PARKING LOT IMPROVEMENT

PROJECT SITE ADDRESS OAKHILL COTTAGES

14600 OAKHILL COURT NORTH SCANDIA, MN 55073

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that sealed bids will be received by the Washington County Community Development Agency (the Agency), until 10:00 a.m. April 28, 2017 at the offices of the Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd. Woodbury, MN 55125, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and material for a parking lot improvement project to be done at the above mentioned property located in Washington County, including, but not limited to, the following:

MILL AND OVERLAY RESURFACING

There will be a pre-bid meeting on April 18, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the project site. Interested contractors should attend the pre-bid meeting.

Bids shall be on the forms provided for that purpose and according to the contract documents and instructions prepared by the Agency and Civil Site Group, Inc. Interested parties should contact Matt Pavek from the firm located at 4931 West 35th Street , Suite 200, St. Louis Park, Minnesota via email at [email protected] or 763-213-3944 to obtain electronic link to bid documents at no cost or hard copy documents for a non-refundable fee of $25.

The required submissions include a 5% bid bond or a cashiers check in lieu of a bid bond, and the completed bid form. The bids shall be directed to Bill Lightner, Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd. Woodbury, MN 55125, and shall be securely sealed with the outside wrapper reading: Oakhill Parking Lot Improvement Project.

Prior to execution of a construction contract, the successful contractor will be required to submit a payment & performance bond in an amount equivalent to 100% of the contract, proper workers compensation and general liability insurance coverage. Proposed date of construction contract letting is May 16, 2017

The Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the contract in the best interest of the Authority. The Authority encourages bids from minority and women owned businesses.

SEALED BIDS WILL BE OPENED ON 10:00 a.m. April 28, 2017 at the offices of the Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd. Woodbury, MN 55125.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

/s/Barbara Dacy

Barbara Dacy

Executive Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 7, 14, 2017

671535