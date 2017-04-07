Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 834 STILLWATER AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DOCUMENT 00 11 10

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Stillwater Area Public Schools Brookview New Elementary- Work Scope 27A Technology ONLY.

April 7th, 2017

Owner: Stillwater Area Public Schools

Independent School District 834

1875 South Greeley Street

Stillwater, MN 55082

Contact: Tony Willger

651-351-8374

Architect: BWBR

380 St. Peter Street

Suite 600

Saint Paul, MN 55012

Contact: Steve Erickson

651-290-1935

Construction Manager: Kraus-Anderson Construction Company

8625 Rendova Street NE, P.O. Box 158

Circle Pines, MN 55014

Contact: Dustin Phillips

763-786-7711

Stillwater Area Public Schools will receive sealed bids for the Stillwater Area Public Schools- Brookview New Elementary in Woodbury, Minnesota for Work Scope 27A Technology ONLY.

Sealed Bids will be received by Stillwater Area Schools- District Office until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Thursday May 4th, 2017; at 1875 South Greeley Street, Stillwater, MN 55082. These bids require evaluation of Best Value bidding attachments and will not be publically opened. Bids should be delivered or sent by U.S. mail to the above address, attention Tony Willger. Faxed or emailed bids will not be accepted. Bids submitted after that time will be returned unopened.

Bids may not be withdrawn or modified within 60 days after bids are opened. The Owners intent of award will be announced within that period.

The complete form shall be without alterations, additions, or erasures. Work Scope 27A Technology is Best Value and will be required to submit the Best Value attachments. All other bids shall be on a lump sum basis. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or bid items and to waive any irregularities in the bids.

Copies of the Bid Documents will be on file and available for inspection at the following locations:

Minneapolis Builders Exchange

1123 Glenwood Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55405

Telephone: 612.381.2620

St. Paul Builders Exchange

445 Farrington Street

St. Paul, MN 55103

Telephone: 651.224.7545

McGraw-Hill

7160 Blaine Avenue East

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Telephone: 651.528.8872

Reed Construction Document Processing

30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500

Norcross, GA 30092-2912

Telephone: 800.424.3996

Bid documents will be available after April 7th, 2017.

No pre-bid meeting will be held at this time.

Make bids on the bid form supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic, emailed or telephonic bids or modifications will be considered. Submit with each bid, a certified check or acceptable bidders bond payable to ISD #834 Stillwater Area Public Schools in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond.

The project schedule and phasing plan will be as noted in the bidding documents.

The Owner may make investigations as deemed necessary to determine the qualifications and ability of the Bidders to perform the work.

Policies regarding payment of prevailing wages and equal employment opportunity apply to this project.

The Owner reserves the right to reject Bids in whole or in part, and to waive bidding informalities or irregularities.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 7, 14, 2017

673607