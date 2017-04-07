Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 834 STILLWATER AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DOCUMENT 00 11 10
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Stillwater Area Public Schools Brookview New Elementary- Work Scope 27A Technology ONLY.
April 7th, 2017
Owner: Stillwater Area Public Schools
Independent School District 834
1875 South Greeley Street
Stillwater, MN 55082
Contact: Tony Willger
651-351-8374
Architect: BWBR
380 St. Peter Street
Suite 600
Saint Paul, MN 55012
Contact: Steve Erickson
651-290-1935
Construction Manager: Kraus-Anderson Construction Company
8625 Rendova Street NE, P.O. Box 158
Circle Pines, MN 55014
Contact: Dustin Phillips
763-786-7711
Stillwater Area Public Schools will receive sealed bids for the Stillwater Area Public Schools- Brookview New Elementary in Woodbury, Minnesota for Work Scope 27A Technology ONLY.
Sealed Bids will be received by Stillwater Area Schools- District Office until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Thursday May 4th, 2017; at 1875 South Greeley Street, Stillwater, MN 55082. These bids require evaluation of Best Value bidding attachments and will not be publically opened. Bids should be delivered or sent by U.S. mail to the above address, attention Tony Willger. Faxed or emailed bids will not be accepted. Bids submitted after that time will be returned unopened.
Bids may not be withdrawn or modified within 60 days after bids are opened. The Owners intent of award will be announced within that period.
The complete form shall be without alterations, additions, or erasures. Work Scope 27A Technology is Best Value and will be required to submit the Best Value attachments. All other bids shall be on a lump sum basis. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or bid items and to waive any irregularities in the bids.
Copies of the Bid Documents will be on file and available for inspection at the following locations:
Minneapolis Builders Exchange
1123 Glenwood Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Telephone: 612.381.2620
St. Paul Builders Exchange
445 Farrington Street
St. Paul, MN 55103
Telephone: 651.224.7545
McGraw-Hill
7160 Blaine Avenue East
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Telephone: 651.528.8872
Reed Construction Document Processing
30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500
Norcross, GA 30092-2912
Telephone: 800.424.3996
Bid documents will be available after April 7th, 2017.
No pre-bid meeting will be held at this time.
Make bids on the bid form supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic, emailed or telephonic bids or modifications will be considered. Submit with each bid, a certified check or acceptable bidders bond payable to ISD #834 Stillwater Area Public Schools in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond.
The project schedule and phasing plan will be as noted in the bidding documents.
The Owner may make investigations as deemed necessary to determine the qualifications and ability of the Bidders to perform the work.
Policies regarding payment of prevailing wages and equal employment opportunity apply to this project.
The Owner reserves the right to reject Bids in whole or in part, and to waive bidding informalities or irregularities.
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
April 7, 14, 2017
673607