Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ST. MARYS POINT

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 Street Improvements

City of St. Marys Point, Minnesota

SEH No. STMPT 138251

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids will be received by the City of St. Marys Point until 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2017 at the St. Marys Point City Hall, 16491 St. Marys Drive, St. Marys Point, MN 55043, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of 2017 Street Improvements in the cities of St. Marys Point and Lakeland Shores. Note: Normal City Hall hours are Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. City Hall will also be open for the receiving of bids two hours prior to bid opening. Major quantities for the Work include:

Quantity Unit Description

16 Trees Clear and Grub

93 CY Common Excavation

45 CY Select Topsoil Borrow

4,400 SY Mill and Overlay

996 SY Pulverize Bituminous Pavement

778 Tons Bituminous Street Paving

460 SY Bituminous Street Patching

1 Each Reconstruct Drainage Structure Special

90 LF Silt Fence

300 SY Erosion Control Blankets

Bids shall be on the form provided for that purpose and according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH(R)) dated April 7, 2017.

The Bidding Documents may be seen at the Issuing Office of Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 156 High Street, Suite 300, New Richmond, WI 54017.

The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.

Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the PROJECT BID INFORMATION link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 5026998 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or [email protected]

Paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $90.

Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, Section 16C.285, Subdivision 3.

Bids shall be directed to the City Clerk, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, BID FOR 2017 STREET IMPROVEMENTS.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the Project.

Cindie Reiter, Clerk

City of St. Marys Point, Minnesota

This Page Left Blank Intentionally

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 7, 2017

673561