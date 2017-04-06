Elizabeth Ann “Bette” Conners (nee Schoenecker)

Nothing was more important to Bette than her faith and her family. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Born on February 8, 1927 to Herb and Louise Schoenecker, Bette was one of 15 children. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 28, 2017 in Stillwater, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Richard “Dick” Conners.

Bette is survived by her loving children: Patrick (Diana Walter) Conners; Michael (Sue) Conners; Shannon (Dave) Shaleen; Maureen (Kraig) Blodgett; Timothy (Lisa) Conners; Megan (Andre) Sundgaard; Daniel (Martha) Conners; Kevin (Terri) Conners; and Erin (Laurence) Walsh.

She always was a strong advocate for her grandchildren: Brian (Christianne) Conners, Jennifer (James Gutierrez) Conners, Sarah (Ray) Noble, Annmarie (Brian) Kindler; Hannah and Richard Shaleen; Megan Moelter, Aaron Blodgett; Ryan (Aleida), Patrick, Logan, Molly and Abby Conners; Brianna, Aaron and Samuel Sundgaard; Bridget (Andrew) LaBrosse; Nathan, Catherine, Jeremy, Michael, Emily and Maggie Conners; Jessie (Matt) Tieva, Mallory (Dustin) Ranem, Sean (Natalie), Victoria and Grace Conners; Elizabeth, Kieran, Quinn, Maura and Aidan Walsh;

Bette was also blessed with many great-grandchildren, including Caitlyn (Zach Mallory), Madelyn, Collin, Caralyn, Nolan and Evalyn Conners; Alec Conners; Lylah Gutierrez; Isaiah, Maria and Olivia Noble; Emma, Lucille, Gretta and Leo Kindler; Isabel Conners; Violet Tieva; Jacob and Gabe Molnau, Emery, Declan, Oscar and Astrid Ranem, and Brett, Lincoln, Preston, Glory and Otto Conners. Also, 1 great-great-grandchild, Cameron Conners.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 3, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 423 South 5th Street in Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Funeral arrangements by Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Avenue North, Stillwater. Private family interment at Calvary Cemetery in Red Wing, Minnesota.

Bette was a lifelong supporter of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Croix Catholic School.

Memorials preferred to St. Croix Catholic School Endowment Fund.

Her family would like to extend a very special thanks to Irene Bruce and all of her loving caregivers, including the staff at Oak Park Senior Living and Brighton Hospice.

