Washington County continues growth trend with metro region

Washington County’s population is continuing its trend of growth, along with the rest of the metro, according to estimates released by the U.S Census Bureau March 23.

From 2010 to 2016, the county’s population grew to an estimated 253,117, an increase of nearly 15,000 people, or 6.3 percent.

Kevin Corbid, Washington County’s assistant county administrator, says the numbers line up with expectations.

“It’s not a surprise,” he said. “Since about the end of the Great Recession, we’ve been experiencing between one and one-and-a-quarter percent growth in population [annually] that the estimates have been projecting. … We know there’s a lot of development going on, and we’re growing and adding people, and we as a county are preparing to serve those new residents.”

Corbid said projections through 2040 show the county will continue to grow.

A larger population will increase demands on the county’s libraries, parks, license centers, social services and more. But Corbid said the growth won’t happen “overnight,” and the county is adjusting for the changes.

Recently the county board has placed more emphasis on economic development in partnership with cities, Corbid said. That may help create more jobs in the area as the population grows.

The county is also continuing efforts to protect open space as the population grows, Corbid said, because residents have made it clear that’s important to them.

While the county needs to plan for growth, Corbid said it’s not the most pressing issue on the horizon.

“Frankly there are other changes happening that have more impact on the county and its services,” he said.

He cited the county’s aging population as an example.

“We know that those individuals as they age will need access to different types of services,” he said. “We need to be able to deliver our services a little differently, and the types of services we’ll need to provide will be changing.”

Regional trend

Washington County’s growth lines up with the trend across the Twin Cities.

As a region, the Twin Cities reached a total of 3.03 million people, an increase of about 184,000 or 6.5 percent.

In terms of the sheer number of people, Hennepin County saw the largest growth, adding about 80,000 people from 2010 to 2016, or about 6.5 percent growth.

Carver and Scott counties — the smallest in the region — saw the highest percentage growth, each topping 10 percent. Carver County surpassed 100,000 residents for the first time. Despite the high percentages, Carver and Scott counties saw the lowest growth in terms of the actual number of people added.

According to the Metropolitan Council, about two-thirds of the growth in the Twin Cities region came from “natural increase,” (more people are being born than dying), and the remainder came from international migration (more people are moving into the region from outside the U.S. than are moving out).

Growth in the seven-county metro region continues to outpace that in greater Minnesota by a large margin. While the Twin Cities added about 184,000 people and has a total of 3.03 million, greater Minnesota added about 32,000 residents, for a total 2.49 million.

Corbid said the numbers seem to be a continuation of the trend, so the regional numbers won’t make much difference to Washington County.

“If we saw estimates that somehow looked like we were moving in different direction than the region as a whole … then we would dig into those and see what was affecting that,” he said.

Contact Jonathan Young at [email protected]