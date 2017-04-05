County board completes hearing on sales tax

The Washington County Board of Commissioners completed a public hearing March 28 on implementing a transportation sales tax to replace the current sales tax being collected for transit by the Counties Transit Improvement Board (CTIB).

Washington County is currently a member of the CTIB joint powers agreement, along with Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties. At the time CTIB was created in 2008, the county imposed a 0.25 percent sales tax to fund transit projects.

The members of CTIB have been considering options for the possible dissolution of that joint powers agreement. The transportation sales tax may only be considered if CTIB is dissolved, allowing the new tax to replace the sales tax that is now being imposed.

The county board conducted a public hearing to review a transportation funding plan required by law to implement a transportation sales tax. During the public hearing, the county board was informed that one of the members of CTIB was not supportive of its dissolution, and therefore the county would not have the option of implementing the transportation sales tax. After the hearing was closed, the board agreed to indefinitely postpone the consideration of the resolution implementing a transportation sales tax. It may be reconsidered if CTIB dissolves.