Back in Time: Stillwater manufacturing

A Stillwater Manufacturing building on North Main Street Stillwater in 1925. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

Back a hundred years ago – maybe not that long – the north end of Stillwater was truly the business park of the community. There was the prison, the thresher company and Stillwater Manufacturing. As the others faded into the pages of history, the Stillwater Manufacturing Company continued to be in business well into the 1980s.

The Stillwater Manufacturing Company began as part of the Seymour, Sabin & Company. This portion of the company was the “jobbing” division, and for some time, was not living up to expectations. This department made doors, windows, sashing, and millwork. In 1872, Londrus Sargent was hired to superintend this department.

After Seymour, Sabin & Company changed names to the Northwest Threshing Company; the “jobbing” department seemed to be doing better. However, because of unfair competition of using the convict labor, the company was moved out of the prison shops in 1888, and was moved to the Isaac Staples Sawmill. This department became the Stillwater Manufacturing Company (SMC), which was a subsidiary company to the Minnesota Thresher Manufacturing Company, formerly, Northwest Threshing Company. Plans were made for the SMC to incorporate, however, the parent company decided to discontinue this branch of operations, and closed it down. Manufacturing workers in 1925. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

A movement was immediately started to resurrect the company. Londrus Sargent, along with Swen Berglund, started a partnership to get the business going once again. Through hard work, “generous aid and support of the then Board of Trade and the citizens of Stillwater” the plant was leased and the company revived, still under the same name.

Things were looking up for the company. Steady growth and local patronage helped the company become one of the most successful in the city. However, on Sept. 28, 1894, the company again faced elimination.

On that fateful day in September, the plant was destroyed by fire. Most of the lumber and manufactured stock on hand went up in flames. A total of $60,000 worth of damages befell the company, and with insurance not covering all the damages, it looked very much like the company would again be discontinued.

Once again, the citizens of Stillwater came to the aid of the company. With the amount that was raised, along with the little insurance money, it was enough to purchase the land and rebuild a factory and restart the business, again.

They company slowly added new machines to the building, and put in a dry kiln. The business increased and the company became noted for their high quality product. “The success of the company” noted A.B. Easton in his History of the St. Croix Valley, “is largely owing to the straightforwardness and honorable manner in which its business has been conducted, and it’s high quality products.”

In 1902, Sargent’s business partner, Swen Berglund, disposed of his share of the company and moved away. Berglund, did however, return to Stillwater several years later.

The Stillwater Manufacturing Company for all intensive purposes became a family business. Londrus Sargent’s grandson, Ronald S. Parkhurst, headed the company from 1920 until 1964. Replacing Parkhurst was his son, David. His other son, James became vice-president.

