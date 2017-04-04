Stillwater Junior Gold A places sixth at state

The Stillwater Junior Gold A hockey team finished with a 1-2 record to place sixth in the Junior Gold A State Tournament on March 17-19 at Braemar Arena in Edina. Stillwater fell to Blaine 5-4 in the quarterfinals before blanking St. Louis Park 4-0 to advance to the consolation finals. White Bear Lake turned back Stillwater 4-2 to claim the consolation title. Above, Stillwater goaltender Parker Jacobson plays the puck to the side of the net during the team’s starterfinal loss against Blaine on March 17. (Gazette-ECM photos by Mark Trockman)

Cade Sprenger (9) celebrates with TJ O’Brien (14) after a Sprenger goal against Blaine. (Gazette-ECM photos by Mark Trockman)