Oak Park Heights begins temporary water chlorination

As a precautionary measure, the city of Oak Park Heights is temporarily chlorinating its water, after routine tests found coliform bacteria in the city’s water system. Although the bacteria are not harmful, they are considered indicators that trigger precautionary measures required by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Many cities, including Stillwater, regularly add a small amount of chlorine to their water to kill bacteria, but Oak Park Heights does not.

The chlorine feed is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and will be terminated after two weeks, on Tuesday April 18. Chlorine can affect smell and taste, especially when consumers are not typically used to such treated water. Despite the possible odor, the city says testing is conducted daily to ensure chlorine levels are within state health standards.

The city emphasizes that no harmful bacteria, such as e-coli, were detected in any samples. Residents are not required to take an action, nor is this a “boil order.”

Call Andy Kegley, public works director, with questions at 651-439-4439.