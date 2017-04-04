Lucille Norma Anderson, age 89, of Grantsburg, WI, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Lucille was born in Saint Paul, MN on August 5, 1927, a daughter of the late Arndt and Lena (Larson) Thovson. While living in Stillwater, MN, she initially worked for Smead Manufacturing Co., and then was employed many years for Connolly’s Shoe Company factory and outlet stores.

On December 17, 1977, Lucy was married to Donald F. Anderson in Stillwater.

She was lifetime member of Friends of Crex. She was a friend of O’Brien State Park for six years, and enjoyed St. Croix State Park for four years. Lucille was an avid bird watcher and greatly appreciated the birding tours. She also loved camping and walking the trails at Minnesota State Parks.

Lucy was definitely a world traveler. She and Don enjoyed touring the country, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as overseas, specifically Denmark and Kenya.

Lucille was a friend of Central United Methodist Church of Grantsburg, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliaries. Lucy and her awesome sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Joan Kalk; grandchildren, Troy (Roxanne) Kalk, Maria (Carmine) Fatigati, Shona Porter and Kol (Polina) Huffman; great-grandchildren, Anthony Kalk, Samantha Kalk, Ashton Huffman, Fox Huffman, Fenix Huffman, and Wolf Huffman.

Lucy is also survived by siblings, Adeline Moore, Wallace (Patricia) Benshoof, Dennis (Peggy) Benshoof, Donna (Robert) Shopbell, Beverly (George) Fazekas, and Donald (Elizabeth) Benshoof; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lena and Arndt Thovson; and her first husband, Bill Kalk.

The memorial service honoring Lucy’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. (visitation 10 to 11 a.m.), Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Central United Methodist Church in Grantsburg, WI. A fellowship luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friends of Crex are appreciated, or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Grantsburg, WI.