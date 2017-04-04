Column: Best laid plans

Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)

If you have ever traveled with children, you know going on a trip is not the same as taking a vacation. Vacations imply you “vacate” your current responsibilities while sipping on blended fruit and rum in a ridiculously floppy sun hat. In contrast, going on a trip demands a hyper-level of awareness, including ticket management, departure times, bus routes, museum floorplans, discount admission pricing and emergency first-aid kits. Traveling with four children is no vacation.

Despite previously learned lessons, my husband and I decided to take our four children on a road trip to Chicago over spring break. With enough planning, we surmised, our family could venture out of state for some limited, though precious exposure to the larger world. After approximately 45 minutes in the car, I felt like the captain of the Titanic: equally arrogant and foolish. With a shortage of lifeboats.

We planned to hit the road early and let the kids sleep the first leg of the trip. At 4:30 a.m. I turned around to discover the four most bright-eyed children this side of the Atlantic. Raccoons. I had a Suburban full of pajama-wearing raccoons, staring out their windows like they were about to witness the second coming of ET.

In an effort to break up the seven hours on the road, I tried to create some guidelines to follow — all of which were abandoned after approximately 30 minutes on the interstate. No media until hour three quickly turned into, “Why don’t you turn on your Kindle and watch a show?” until the sun comes up. Travel snacks were devoured by the time we reached the end of the driveway and by 9:00 a.m. the kids were sipping Mountain Dew through licorice rope straws, pompous with victory.

And the curve balls continued to fly, even after we arrived. One child (whose feet consistently smell like barnyard) forgot to pack socks — despite a week of walking tours. One adult forgot to pack the top of her swimsuit — despite a visit to the water park.

We planned to avoid driving and show our kids the advantages and ease of public transportation. In reality, we looked like the Von Trapps in a high speed chase, panicked and flushed as we ran single file to the loading platform. More whining than yodeling.

In an effort to avoid long lines, we purchased tickets ahead of time for museums and tours. This “planning” translated into spending the first 80-degree day in nine months walking through Mummy tombs at the Field Museum and a lovely architectural riverboat tour experienced in torrential rain. At one point we took turns drying our shoes in the bathroom hand dryer for heat.

We planned on going to a 4-D movie at the Shedd Aquarium but we didn’t plan on it being, “Ocean Predators.” A 3-D shark probably would have sufficed for my 7-year-old daughter — she refused to go near the hotel pool for the remainder of the trip.

I made the kids pack one nice outfit for a fancy, downtown dinner, but by Friday night we were so tired we canceled the reservation and ate at MBurger, the closest fast food to our hotel. The bags under our eyes convinced the manager to give us a discount and extra fries.

We got caught in a Trump demonstration. We forgot our show tickets in the hotel room. We didn’t believe our theater seats would be too “obstructed”…

At one point, we handed our sons a $20 bill and told them to leave the museum (for the love of all things holy …) and find a hot dog on the street for lunch. Anything to stop the badgering. So much for the safety and stranger talks.

It was not the trip we imagined. If we’re lucky, we’ll get a handful of photos with at least two children not crying or picking their noses. One will always be sockless in bright red high tops.

And this, the missing socks, the mad dash to the bus stop in the rain, the horrific 4-D great white shark, the 17 roadside bathroom stops, the fast-talking hot dog vendor, the extra fries … this is what we will remember. And memories like this can’t be planned.

Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.