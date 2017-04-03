See Stillwater’s draft downtown plan April 20

Opening the new bridge over the St. Croix River bridge this year will dramatically change traffic patterns and pass-through traffic volumes in downtown Stillwater. Add to that the expansion of the regional trail system through downtown, demographic shifts and the ever-evolving commercial landscape, and city staff say they expect a once-in-a-lifetime scenario of change and opportunities.

To address the coming changes, the city has been working on an update to the Downtown Stillwater Plan since May of 2015. The first draft of that plan will be offered for discussion at an open house at city hall between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. The event will be an opportunity to review the draft plan and offer feedback.

“The plan is still a first draft, so there is a lot of flexibility in the direction and form it will take,” said community development director Bill Turnblad in a written statement. “Consequently, your ideas are still timely and can have an impact on the final plan.”

City hall is at 216 Fourth St. N., Stillwater,

Questions and comments can be directed to Turnblad at [email protected].