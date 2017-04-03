Richard Allen Meyer

Richard Meyer, of Meadowlands and formerly of Stillwater, MN, passed away on March 27, 2017 in Hibbing, MN after a brief, but voracious, battle with lung cancer.

Richard was a Vietnam Veteran who retired from Minnesota Department of Corrections having worked in the industry department at the Stillwater correctional facility.

Celebrations of his life will be held at the Stillwater Eagles on April 8th from 2-6 p.m. and in Toivola, MN on April 22, 2017 at Hope Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour before. After a light luncheon, there will be a graveside service at Lavell Cemetery in Lavell, Minnesota.