Court of Appeals upholds school board’s vote to close schools

In a decision published April 3, the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the March 3, 2016 vote by the Stillwater Area School Board to close Marine, Withrow and Oak Park Elementary Schools.

Judge John R. Rodenberg wrote in the court opinion document, “School-closing decisions are by their nature political decisions, entitled to judicial deference and respect because the decision to close a school is so important to the local community. For that reason, courts decline to substitute their judgment for the judgment of locally elected officials, who are both most familiar with the community’s issues and most directly accountable to the voters.”

This story will be updated with more information.