Column: What do we hunger for?

BY CARLA MCGOUGH

“During Lent let us find concrete ways to overcome our indifference.” — Pope Francis

For Catholics, Lent is a time for spiritual reflection and growth. Some Lenten observances are prayer, fasting and almsgiving. A goal is to gain some understanding of what it means to yearn or hunger. It’s to try to experience, in a small way, what Jesus endured. We look with anticipation toward Easter and toward celebrating new life, the resurrection.

This year, Guardian Angels focused Lenten activities on themes surrounding hunger. We all hunger. We all hunger for different things. Some hunger for the most basic of needs, such as food. Others hunger for faith or connections with others. We examined how we as parishioners and Catholics can help others feed those yearnings. We looked for ways to overcome our indifference and walk the way of the cross with Jesus and with our brothers and sisters.

Each week of Lent we’ve concentrated on a hunger for bread or God’s voice. We spoke of a thirst for God’s vision and new life. Many of our Lenten activities have taken this theme into consideration. For instance, we experienced our first Rice Bowl Dinner and held a speaker series called “Breaking Bread for Jesus.” We have participated in the Minnesota Food Share drive and have already hosted two fish fries. Guardian Angels turned its attention toward observing our collective hunger and to understanding how we also hunger for more than food.

Lent is not over, and there’s still time for you to come to a fish fry or spend some of Holy Week with us. Our final fish fry for 2017 is Friday, April 7, 4:30-7 p.m. All-you-can eat dinners include fish (fried or baked), roasted red potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, a roll and dessert for $13 (adults) or $11 (seniors and kids 6-12). Kids 5 and under eat free. We invite you to check us out and invite a friend. We think we’ve got the best fish fry in the East Metro! More information may be found on our website at guardian-angels.org.

Also, you are invited to join us for Holy Week. Palm Sunday is observed Saturday, April 8, at 5 p.m. (ASL) and on Sunday, April 9, at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Holy Thursday is April 13. We’ll have Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30 p.m. (ASL), beginning the Easter Triduum — commemoration of the last supper and washing of feet.

Good Friday, April 14, brings the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion at 3 p.m. (ASL), including a reading of the Passion, prayer for the universal church and veneration of the cross. The Tenebrae service is at 8 p.m. with a reading of the Passion in darkness accompanied by musical meditations.

April 15 is Holy Saturday. The Easter Vigil is at 8 p.m. (ASL) and the high point of the liturgical year, the Easter fire with stories of our salvation, joyful alleluias and a welcoming of new members through baptism, confirmation and Eucharist.

Easter Sunday is April 16 with masses at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

No matter where you are, may you find a renewal of hope, community, love and new life this Easter.

Carla McGough is the communications coordinator for Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Oakdale.