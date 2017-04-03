Club Book comes to Stillwater: Library hosts 2 author talks this month

Julie Rivett, granddaughter of “The Maltese Falcon” author Dashiell Hammet, will speak at the Stillwater Public Library April 20. Acclaimed author Lily King will speak April 4. (Submitted photo)

Two nationally recognized authors will speak at Stillwater Public Library in April as part of Club Book, a metro-wide public library author event series made possible by the Minnesota Legacy Amendment.

“Club Book brings bestselling or award-winning authors to suburban libraries who may have the desire to have authors come to speak but may lack the funds to do so,” said organizer David Katz.

At 7 p.m. April 4, Lily King, author of “Euphoria,” will give a talk and answer questions. King’s book was named to the New York Times Book Review “Ten Best Books” in 2014.

“We work with publishers and agents and also library staff to match authors with library patrons,” Katz said.

King’s book, “Euphoria,” is inspired by and loosely based around the New Guinea fieldwork of famed cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead.

The second author event will bring Julie Rivett to the Stillwater Public Library as part of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read events taking place in April. Rivett is the granddaughter of Dashiell Hammett, the author of the Big Read selection “The Maltese Falcon.”

“Rivett is a Hammett scholar and has edited five books of her grandfather’s work,” said Katz.

As part of the program, Rivett will speak about the book and answer questions about Hammett’s life.

“There is an autobiographical element of ‘Falcon’s’ protagonist Sam Spade that you would not know about unless you knew Hammett personally,” Katz said.

Rivett will speak at the Stillwater Public Library at 7 p.m. April 20. Both events are free to the public. For more information, visit clubbook.org

Contact Alicia Lebens at [email protected]