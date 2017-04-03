Boys track and field: Johnson sets pace for Ponies

Distance runners for the Stillwater boys’ track and field team participated in the team’s annual Power Bar 3,200-meter team time trial on Wednesday, March 29 at Stillwater Junior High School. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

Junior Noah Johnson outlasted senior teammate Cole Lebourgeois to win the Stillwater boys’ track and field team’s annual PowerBar 3,200-meter team time trial on Wednesday, March 29 at Stillwater Junior High School.

Johnson moved into the lead early and remained at the front throughout before crossing the finish line in 9:58, just one second ahead of a surging Lebourgeois (9:59). Noah Johnson finished with a winning time of 9:58 to hold off teammate Cole Lebourgeois for the victory in the PowerBar 3,200-meter time trial at Stillwater Junior High School.

Sophomores Lars Dewall (10:04), Thomas Meyer (10:06) and Yonas O’Malley (10:10) placed third through fifth for the Ponies, who featured just one senior among their top seven finishers.

The time trial included just distance runners from the team, which is scheduled to compete at the Minnesota State University (Mankato) indoor invitational on Saturday, April 1. The Ponies previously competed at unscored meets at St. John’s University and the University of St. Thomas.

This marked the third time this event has been conducted in the past four years — last year’s race was not held because of snow.

After finishing the race, runners received a PowerBar following the race, courtesy of former Ponies two-time individual state champion and 2016 Olympic finalist in the 1,500 meters Ben Blankenship.

Top 8

1. Noah Johnson 9:58; 2. Cole Lebourgeois 9:59; 3. Lars Dewall 10:04; 4. Thomas Meyer 10:06; 5. Yonhas O’Malley 10:10; 6. Ben Wicklund 10:13; 7. Jack DeGonda 10:15; 8. Noah Kneeskern 10:15.