MSHSL section assignments for Ponies look familiar

The Minnesota State High School League has released its section assignments for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, though the collective changes are expected to have minimal impact on Stillwater Area High School teams.

The MSHSL reclassifies schools every two years based on their adjusted enrollment and also accounting for teams which opt into a higher class. The sections are then reshuffled based on geography. Competition and strength of a section is not part of the criteria for placement, according to the MSHSL. Across the board there were fewer changes than the previous change in section alignments which occurred two years ago. Every six years, the MSHSL changes its formula to ignore the first guideline of moving as few schools as possible. There were far more changes when the sections were reconfigured two years ago, but few changes will occur this cycle, especially with regard to Stillwater teams.

“It doesn’t look like it impacts us a whole lot,” Stillwater Activities Director Ricky Michel said.

Hill-Murray and Stillwater have been section foes in baseball for many years, but that will change starting next spring with the Pioneers dropping into Class AAA. Hill-Murray, which defeated the Ponies in last year’s Section 4AAAA softball tourney, is also moving to Section 4AAA in that sport.

In baseball, defending Class AAA state champion Henry Sibley will replace Hill-Murray in Section 4AAAA after the Warriors move up a class starting next spring. Mounds View will move into Section 4AAAA for softball.

Stillwater has won section titles in boys track and field 25 times in the last 35 years. The Ponies finished third a year ago, but both of the teams they finished behind (East Ridge and Woodbury) have been moved out of Section 4AA. East Ridge and Woodbury also placed third and fifth in the girls’ section track standings a year ago and also depart. Those South Washington County schools will be replaced by Minneapolis Roosevelt and St. Paul Humboldt in Section 4AA for boys and girls track.

In wrestling, Tartan has been added to Section 4AAA to raise the number of teams in the section to nine. Stillwater is the reigning section champion.

St. Paul Highland Park will replace Roseville in Section 4AAA for boys and girls golf and there is a minor change to Stillwater’s section in boys and girls lacrosse with Irondale added to Section 4.

St. Paul Central was added to Section 4AA in girls soccer. Minnesota Online was dropped from Section 4AA in boys swimming and diving and St. Anthony replaces the Metro United Huskies in Section 4AA for girls swimming and diving.

Boys tennis in Section 4AA also changed slightly with St. Paul Central replacing Hill-Murray.

In volleyball, Totino-Grace was replaced by St. Paul Central in Section 4AAA.

Listed below are the section assignments and additions/subtractions for each of the Stillwater sports teams in 2017-18 and 2018-19 (excluding adapted soccer and synchronized swimming, which are not available).

Adapted soccer (NA)

Boys alpine skiing (Section 7)

Andover, Anoka, Blaine, Centennial, Champlin Park, Chisago Lakes/St. Croix Falls, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Cook County/Silver Bay, Coon Rapids, Duluth Denfeld, Duluth East, Duluth Marshall, Forest Lake, Hermantown, Hibbing/Chisholm, Irondale, Mahtomedi, Mounds View, St. Croix Preparatory Academy, Stillwater, Virginia and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Girls alpine skiing (Section 7)

Andover, Anoka, Blaine, Cambridge-Isanti, Centennial, Champlin Park, Chisago Lakes/St. Croix Falls, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Cook County/Silver Bay, Coon Rapids, Duluth Denfeld, Duluth East, Duluth Marshall, Forest Lake, Hermantown, Hibbing/Chisholm, Irondale, Mahtomedi, Mounds View, Spectrum, St. Croix Preparatory Academy, Stillwater, Virginia and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Baseball (Section 4AAAA)

Cretin-Derham, Henry Sibley, North St. Paul, Roseville, Stillwater, Tartan, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: Henry Sibley.

Who’s out: Hill-Murray.

Boys basketball (Section 4AAAA)

Cretin-Derham Hall, East Ridge, North St. Paul, St. Paul Central, Stillwater, Tartan, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Girls basketball (Section 4AAAA)

Cretin-Derham Hall, East Ridge, North St. Paul, St. Paul Central, Stillwater, Tartan, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Boys cross country (Section 4AA)

Cretin-Derham Hall, Hill-Murray, Mahtomedi, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Paul Central, St. Paul Como Park, St. Paul Harding, St. Paul Highland Park, St. Paul Johnson, St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet, Stillwater, Tartan, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Girls cross country (Section 4AA)

Cretin-Derham Hall, Hill-Murray, Mahtomedi, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Paul Central, St. Paul Como Park, St. Paul Harding, St. Paul Highland Park, St. Paul Humboldt, St. Paul Johnson, St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet, Stillwater, Tartan, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Football (Section 4AAAAAA)

Cretin-Derham Hall, East Ridge, Mounds View, Roseville, Stillwater, Totino-Grace, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Boys golf (Section 4AAA)

Cretin-Derham Hall, Mahtomedi, Minneapolis South, North St. Paul, St. Paul Central, St. Paul Como Park, St. Paul Harding, St. Paul Highland Park, St. Paul Johnson, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: St. Paul Highland Park.

Who’s out: Roseville.

Girls golf (Section 4AAA)

Cretin-Derham Hall, Mahtomedi, Minneapolis South, North St. Paul, St. Paul Central, St. Paul Como Park, St. Paul Harding, St. Paul Highland Park, St. Paul Johnson, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: St. Paul Highland Park.

Who’s out: Roseville.

Gymnastics (Section 4AA)

Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Paul Central, St. Paul Como Park, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Boys hockey (Section 4AA)

Hill-Murray, Irondale/St. Anthony, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, Stillwater, Tartan, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Girls hockey (Section 4AA)

Hill-Murray, Irondale, Mounds View, North St. Paul/Tartan, Roseville, Stillwater, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Boys lacrosse (Section 4)

Hill-Murray, Irondale, Mahtomedi, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Paul Bobcats, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: Irondale.

Who’s out: No change.

Girls lacrosse (Section 4)

Hill-Murray, Irondale, Mahtomedi, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Croix Preparatory Academy, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: Irondale.

Who’s out: No change.

Boys Nordic skiing (Section 4)

Forest Lake, Great River School, Irondale, Liberty Classical Academy, Mahtomedi, Mounds Park Academy, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Paul Como Park, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: Twin Cities Academy.

Girls Nordic skiing (Section 4)

Academy for Sciences & Agriculture, Forest Lake, Great River School, Irondale, Mahtomedi, Mounds Park Academy, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Paul Como Park, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Boys soccer (Section 4AA)

East Ridge, Hastings, North St. Paul, Park, Stillwater, Tartan, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Girls soccer (Section 4AA)

East Ridge, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Paul Central, Stillwater, Tartan, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: St. Paul Central.

Who’s out: No change.

Softball (Section 4AAAA)

Cretin-Derham Hall, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, Stillwater, Tartan, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: Mounds View.

Who’s out: Hill-Murray.

Boys swimming/diving (Section 4AA)

Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Paul Central, St. Paul Harding, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: Minnesota Online.

Girls swimming/diving (Section 4AA)

Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Anthony, St. Paul Harding, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: St. Anthony.

Who’s out: Metro United Huskies.

Synchronized swimming (NA)

Boys tennis (Section 4AA)

Centennial, Mahtomedi, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Paul Central, St. Paul Como Park, St. Paul Harding, St. Paul Johnson, St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: St. Paul Central.

Who’s out: Hill-Murray.

Girls tennis (Section 4AA)

Centennial, Columbia Heights, Fridley, Hill-Murray, Irondale, Mahtomedi, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, Spring Lake Park, St. Anthony Village, St. Paul Johnson, St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet, Stillwater, Totino-Grace and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: No change.

Who’s out: No change.

Boys track and field (Section 4AA)

Cretin-Derham Hall, Hill-Murray, Mahtomedi, Minneapolis Roosevelt, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Paul Central, St. Paul Como Park, St. Paul Harding, St. Paul Highland Park, St. Paul Humboldt, St. Paul Johnson, St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: Minneapolis Roosevelt and St. Paul Humboldt.

Who’s out: East Ridge and Woodbury.

Girls track and field (Section 4AA)

Cretin-Derham Hall, Hill-Murray, Mahtomedi, Minneapolis Roosevelt, North St. Paul, Roseville, St. Paul Central, St. Paul Como Park, St. Paul Harding, St. Paul Highland Park, St. Paul Humboldt, St. Paul Johnson, St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: Minneapolis Roosevelt and St. Paul Humboldt.

Who’s out: East Ridge and Woodbury.

Volleyball (Section 4AAA)

Centennial, Irondale, Mahtomedi, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, Spring Lake Park, St. Paul Central, Stillwater, Tartan, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

Who’s in: St. Paul Central.

Who’s out: Totino-Grace.

Wrestling (Section 4AAA)

Centennial, Irondale, Mounds View, North St. Paul, Roseville, Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony, Stillwater, Tartan and White Bear Lake.

Who’s in: Tartan.

Who’s out: No change.