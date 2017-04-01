Sports Stillwater Junior Gold U16 places second at state Published April 1, 2017 at 12:21 pm By Stillwater Gazette The Stillwater Junior Gold U16 hockey team wrapped up a successful season with a runner-up showing in the state tournament on March 17-19 at Braemar Arena in Edina. Stillwater posted a 19-3-2 record during the regular season to place third in the U16 standings and finished with an overall record of 35-7-2. The team won the 40th Annual John E. Reimann Tournament in Edina and the Hudson U16 Raider Cup earlier this season. Stillwater defeated Eden Prairie 5-1 in the state quarterfinals and advanced to the championship game with a 5-2 triumph over Prior Lake. Stillwater was defeated 4-0 in the finals by Minnetonka Blue. Stillwater is coached by Jay Adams, Glen Johnson and Eric Wedel, with Tracy Riemenschneider serving as team manager. Team members for the Stillwater Junior Golf U16 hockey team include, front row, from left, Mason Michalski, Jake Caywood, Charlie Whitehead, Frank Madsen, Logan Jordan, Ben Carle, Derrick Quaderer, Parker McNamara and Tom Buckrey. Second row, Ryan Gipson, Sam Johnson, Max Riemenschneider, head coach Jay Adams, Ian Stratmoen, Henry Mapstone, Jack Whitcomb, assistant coach Eric Wedel, Nolan Larson, Rayce Johnson and assistant coach Glen Johnson. (Contributed photo)