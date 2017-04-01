Judge dismisses 4 claims against District 834; remaining 2 claims in lawsuit set for trial in October

Last week, an Anoka County District Court judge dismissed four of six civil claims in a lawsuit related to the planned closure of three elementary schools.

Judge Daniel O’Fallon issued the order March 20 to dismiss the four claims against Stillwater Area Public Schools in a civil court procedure called Rule 12.

On April 13, 2016, a group called Voters Invested in Our Children’s Education (834 Voice) filed the lawsuit against the school district in district court. The lawsuit alleges school board members and district administration held closed-door meetings while deliberating over closing Withrow, Marine and Oak Park elementary schools, and failed to disclose conflicts of interest during the 2015 facilities bond campaign.

In the lawsuit, the unnamed plaintiffs state their aim to stop the closure of the schools through the Building Opportunities to Learn and Discover, or BOLD, plan as voted on by the Stillwater Area School Board. The lawsuit also asks for judgments that would remove members from the school board based on allegations of violating Minnesota Open Meeting Law, and Fair Campaign Practices Laws.

In summary, the 834 Voice lawsuit alleges that: board members avoided open meeting laws by conducting discussions regarding the BOLD plan by emails and private meetings; the district limited public testimony during BOLD public hearings; the BOLD plan violated the Minnesota Fair Campaign Practices Act by reversing promises made during the 2015 bond levy campaign; and that board member Kathy Buchholz and finance director Kristen Hoheisel did not disclose conflicts of interest during the 2015 bond levy campaign.

In a Rule 12 motion, the judge makes a determination whether the court has jurisdiction over the matter as outlined in the plaintiff’s complaint, if the plaintiff has stated how relief can be granted or if the claim is a matter of law. The determination is based only on information presented in the plaintiff’s civil complaint and does not allow for any additional evidence presented by the plaintiff — 834 Voice — or by the defense — the Stillwater Area School District.

The attorney for 834 Voice, Fritz Knaak, said he wasn’t surprised by the judge’s determination to dismiss some of the claims he brought forward for his clients. Some of the claims in the lawsuit, Knaak said, are duplicated in other lawsuits facing the district.

“I’m not too startled,” Knaak said. “It’s normal in cases like this.”

Knaak expressed some disappointment in the dismissal of the proposed remedy for count 2 — the removal of school board members due to alleged open meeting laws violations. O’Fallon dismissed the claim with prejudice as state statute does not provide removal from office as a remedy for one violation of the open meeting law. Public officials can only be removed from office after three violations.

“I am a little disappointed in the interpretation in the open meeting law,” Knaak said. “There are half a dozen separate incidents that could be brought in multiple lawsuits.”

The two remaining claims in this particular lawsuit — alleged open meeting law violations and potential conflicts of interest by former board member Kathy Buchholz and finance director Kristen Hoheisel — will continue to a civil trial scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 23.

“There is a lot of meat moving forward,” Knaak said.

The school district’s attorney Peter Mikhail said he is scheduled to speak with the school board April 13 and couldn’t express his clients opinion on the outcome of the motion until after that meeting.

“I can say what I stated during the motion hearing — there is a very genuine dispute in this community,” Mikhail said. “The court draws the line of what belongs in the political sphere and what belongs in the legal sphere.”

