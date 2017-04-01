Area students earn college honors

The following students graduated from their college or university:

• DeSale University, Center Valley, Pa.: Carson J. Laatsch of Lake Elmo.

• North Dakota State University, Fargo: Franklin Berg of Lake Elmo, and Adrianna Behymer of Stillwater.

• St. Cloud State University: Samantha Stoerzinger and Emmett Vernon, both of Stillwater.

• University of North Dakota: Thomas Portelli of Lake Elmo; and Jacob Aden and Allyson Hoffbeck, both of Stillwater.

• University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire: Allison Wilmes of Lakeland, and Sara Hudis of Stillwater.

• University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point: Zachary Larson of Stillwater.

• University of Wisconsin – Stout: Erin Dougherty, Brennan Mehlhorn, Eric Runk, Kathryn Schulte and Tyler Webb, all of Stillwater.

The following students made the dean’s list or similar honor roll at their college or university:

• Azuza Pacific University, Azuza, Calif.: Emma Steele of Stillwater.

• Augustana College, Rock Island, Ill.: Samantha Flipp and Ellenelle Gilliam, both of Stillwater.

• Bemidji State University: Molly Henehan of Lake Elmo; Allison Pasiuk and Emma Leigh Pasiuk, both of Lakeland; John Scanlan of Lakeland Shores; and Emily Ramberg and Judd Zaspel, both of Stillwater.

• Bethel University, St. Paul: Allegra Berger, Luke Berger and Elliot Larson, all of Afton; Charles Hoaglund and Connor Miller, both of Lake Elmo; Greta Knefelkamp of Lakeland; and Gabrielle Arland, Jackson Arland, Ellianna Bates, Abigail Buller, David Felsch, Miranda Middendorf, Catherine Trom, Erik Vaage and Sophia Vick, all of Stillwater.

• College of St. Scholastica, Duluth: Lori Anderson of Lakeland; Emily Cook of Lake Elmo; and Alicia Tipcke and Kallie Uner, both of Stillwater.

• John Carroll University, University Heights, Ohio: Colin Corcoran of Lake Elmo.

• Luther College, Decorah Iowa: Matthew Lagus and Emily Linder, both of Lake Elmo.

• Minnesota State College Southeast, Red Wing and Winona: Breanna Erler of Afton.

• Rochester Community and Technical College: Pamela Johnson of Lakeland.

• St. Mary’s University of Minnesota: Lucas Campbell, Daniel Collette, Stephen Jungbauer, Tessa Kuschke, Aaron Romportl and Chad Schlosser, all of Stillwater.

• University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio: Anthony Narducci of Afton.

• University of Minnesota – Duluth: Miss Maria Devine of Afton; Nick Skaret of Bayport; Shannon Bartels of Lake Elmo; Melissa Weegman and Katherine D Wilmes, both of Lakeland; Amanda J Hennen and Elly R Oesterreich, both of Marine on St. Croix; and Faith Anderson, Brianna Androff, Jackson Franz, Chad Grady, Dylan Harris, Anna Heggestuen, Zachary Herbert, Stephanie Houle, Sarah Jeffrey, Timothy Johnson, George Klein, Joseph Klein, Miss Stephanie Nielsen, Anthony Reamer, Jessica Rydel, Karlee Stennes, Addison Tansom, Jayme Taverna, Megan Taves, and Claire Weber, all of Stillwater.

• University of Minnesota – Morris: Josiah Gregg and Erik Jones, both of Stillwater.

• University of North Dakota: Aliza Deming of Afton; Drew Campbell, Benjamin Miller and Rachel Yarusso, all of Lake Elmo; and Haley Balzart, Joshua Logan, Sarah Marsnik and Sarah Reagen, all of Stillwater.

• University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire: Megan Fayler, Megan Gjerde and Margaret Zeidel, all of Afton; Christiana Frascone of Lake Elmo; Emma Fischer and Allison Wilmes, both of Lakeland; Patrick Balfanz and James Kennedy, both of Oak Park Heights; and Andrew Burt, Michaela Byland, Maggie Corman, Abbie Green, Krista Gruetzmacher, Mckenzie Hendrickson, Sara Hudis, Hannah Kennedy, Taylor Lather, Anna Liesch, Mary Swanson and Ashley Tettamanzi, all of Stillwater.

• University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point: Natalie Cardenas of Lake Elmo.

• University of Wisconsin – Stout: Joseph Cherry, Megan Fiorillo, Joseph Flaherty and Kendan Iverson, all of Lake Elmo; Jacqueline Maas and Ashley Ritter, both of Lakeland; and Alexandra Bisch, Nicklaus Costa, Abbey Davis, Victoria Dekko, Anne Derosier, Chance Fisher, Olivia Flicker, Joshua Godbout, Emily Line, Eliza Pommer, Eric Runk and Rachel Weaver, all of Stillwater.

• Wartburg College, Waverly Iowa: Ashlyn Jelinek of Stillwater.