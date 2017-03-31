Summons – SMALL CLAIMS PUBLICATION SUMMONS AND NOTICE

STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
BARRON COUNTY
Case No. 17sc103
Plaintiff(s):
Heights Finance
2488 S. Main St.
Rice Lake, WI 54868
-vs-
Defendent(s):
Patrick Jasperson
PO BOX 101
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
Publication Summons and Notice of Filing
TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S);
You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court:
Barron County Courthouse
Telephone Number of Clerk of Court: 715-537-6265
Courtroom/Room Number: 2201
Address: 1420 State Hwy 25 North
City: Barron State: WI Zip: 54812
on the following date and time:
Date: April 24, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a Judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiffs) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county.
Dated: March 21, 2017
Signature of Plaintiff/Attorney:
/s/ Bonnie Lamont
715-234-7388
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
March 31, April 7, 2017
669577