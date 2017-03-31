Summons – SMALL CLAIMS PUBLICATION SUMMONS AND NOTICE

STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

BARRON COUNTY

Case No. 17sc103

Plaintiff(s):

Heights Finance

2488 S. Main St.

Rice Lake, WI 54868

-vs-

Defendent(s):

Patrick Jasperson

PO BOX 101

Lake Elmo, MN 55042

Publication Summons and Notice of Filing

TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S);

You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court:

Barron County Courthouse

Telephone Number of Clerk of Court: 715-537-6265

Courtroom/Room Number: 2201

Address: 1420 State Hwy 25 North

City: Barron State: WI Zip: 54812

on the following date and time:

Date: April 24, 2017

Time: 11:00 a.m.

If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a Judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.

You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiffs) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county.

Dated: March 21, 2017

Signature of Plaintiff/Attorney:

/s/ Bonnie Lamont

715-234-7388

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 31, April 7, 2017

669577