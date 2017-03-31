Sports brief: Stillwater Oaks Ladies Golf League starting on April 18

The Stillwater Oaks Ladies 18-Hole Golf League is inviting interested women to join the league for the 2017 season.

The league — you need not be a Stillwater Oaks member to join — plays every Tuesday. An organizational meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 8:30 a.m. Golf will follow after the meeting, weather permitting. Tee times for the rest of the season will begin each Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.

Fees for league members are $18 walking and $29 with a cart.

For information or questions, please contact Stillwater Oaks at 651-439-0212.