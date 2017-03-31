Notice of Public Hearings – WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE ADOPTION OF THE 2018 WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY LOW INCOME HOUSING TAX CREDIT QUALIFIED ALLOCATION PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Washington County Community Development Agency (CDA) Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at, or about, 3:00 p.m. at the CDA offices, Board Room, 7645 Currell Boulevard, Woodbury, MN 55125 for the purpose of discussion and adoption of the 2018 Washington County Low Income Housing Tax Credit Qualified Allocation Plan pursuant to Section 42 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. A copy of the draft 2018 Plan is on file and available for review by the public at the CDA office, on its website: www.wchra.com, or by calling 651-458-0936.

Date of Publication March 31, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS OF

THE WASHINGTON COUNTY CDA

/s/Barbara Dacy

Barbara Dacy

Executive Director

The Washington County CDA is subject to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by public entities. Information regarding the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act is available from the HRA office at 651-458-0936. Auxiliary aids for disabled persons are available upon request at least 72 hours in advance of an event. Please call 651-458-0936 (MN Relay Service 1-800-627-3529) to make arrangements.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 31, 2017

