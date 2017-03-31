Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Our Saviours Lutheran Church, property owner and Ann Stanfield, Ecumen, representative. For the consideration of a Zoning Text Amendment to allow senior living facilities on RA zoned property of 5 acres or more, represented by CPC Case No. 2017-07.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 31, 2017

669241