Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Our Saviours Lutheran Church, property owner and Ann Stanfield, Ecumen, representative. For the consideration of a Zoning Text Amendment to allow senior living facilities on RA zoned property of 5 acres or more, represented by CPC Case No. 2017-07.
All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.
Bill Turnblad
Community Development Director
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
March 31, 2017
669241