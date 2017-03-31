Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Joshua and Ann Wilichowski, property owners. Hearing is for the consideration of a Variance to demolish current accessory structure and build a new detached garage on the property located at 1104 1st Street South in the RB district. PID 33.030.20.14.0021. Complete property and legal description available upon request. CPC Case No. 2017-06.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 31, 2017

669233