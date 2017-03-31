Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Heritage Preservation Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, April 19th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Matt Harty, property owner. Hearing is for the consideration of a Design Review Permit to demolish current structure and build new single family home on the property located at 808 6th Ave South in the RB district. PID 33.030.20.11.0007. Complete property and legal description available upon request. HPC Case No. 2017-07.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 31, 2017

669219