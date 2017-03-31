Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OAK PARK HEIGHTS

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT TO ALLOW A LANDSCAPING BUSINESS AND OUTSIDE STORAGE OF LANDSCAPING MATERIALS & EQUIPMENT AT 5750 MEMORIAL AVE., N.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission for the City of Oak Park Heights, Washington County, Minnesota shall hold a public hearing, at the direction of the City Administrator, upon the application of JA Holdings, LLC, for a Conditional Use Permit to allow a landscaping business and outside storage of landscaping materials and equipment at 5750 Memorial Ave., N., City of Oak Park Heights, County of Washington and State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

Lot 5, Block 1, Kern Center

Washington County Property Number: 06.029.20.21.0003

The public hearing shall be held before the Planning Commission on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 7:00 oclock p.m. at the City Hall, 14168 Oak Park Blvd. N., Oak Park Heights, Minnesota 55082. All written and oral comments will be considered.

Review of the findings and recommendation of the Planning Commission is anticipated to be held by the City Council on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 6:00 oclock p.m. at the City Hall

Dated this 31st day of March, 2017.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Eric Johnson, City Administrator

