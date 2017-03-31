Mary Jane Frenzel (McMahon)

Mary Jane, age 95, passed away peacefully March 7, 2017 in Stillwater, MN.

Preceded in death her husband of 50 years, Dick; by her parents, John and Violet McMahon; sister, Valerie Viesselman; and brother, Bill McMahon.

Survived by daughters, Susan (Joseph) Kacheroski, Mary Jo (Eric) Duncan, Catherine (James) Gutfleisch, Patricia Greenwood, Nancy (Darrel) Kloeckner, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Lakeview Hospice, Stillwater, or the Church of the Assumption.

Willwerscheid Funeral Home & Cremation Service

651-228-1006