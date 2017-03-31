Lily Lake students raise $16,000

On March 16, more than 460 students ran in the Boosterthon Fun Run at Lily Lake Elementary School. The Boosterthon Fun Run was the culminating event of the nine-day Boosterthon program themed “Backyard Box Office,” where students learned from five real-life, inspiring students, whose world-changing ideas will prepare Stillwater students to implement their own ideas.

During the Boosterthon program, students at Lily Lake Elementary School learned five steps to making a difference in their community. Five documentary-style videos taught students how to find a need, write a plan, rally a team, launch it now and grit it out through the stories of five young difference-makers.

From the hard work of the students and the community, Lily Lake Elementary School is projected to profit more than $16,000 from the Boosterthon Fun Run. These funds raised will go towards bus transportation and classroom materials at the school.