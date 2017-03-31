Education

Lily Lake students raise $16,000

By

On March 16, more than 460 students ran in the Boosterthon Fun Run at Lily Lake Elementary School. The Boosterthon Fun Run was the culminating event of the nine-day Boosterthon program themed “Backyard Box Office,” where students learned from five real-life, inspiring students, whose world-changing ideas will prepare Stillwater students to implement their own ideas.

During the Boosterthon program, students at Lily Lake Elementary School learned five steps to making a difference in their community. Five documentary-style videos taught students how to find a need, write a plan, rally a team, launch it now and grit it out through the stories of five young difference-makers.

From the hard work of the students and the community, Lily Lake Elementary School is projected to profit more than $16,000 from the Boosterthon Fun Run. These funds raised will go towards bus transportation and classroom materials at the school.