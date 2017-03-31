Hoof Prints: One Stillwater Area High School world language student will receive an all expenses paid international trip

This piece is brought to you by Hoof Prints, a partnership between The Gazette and The Pony Express, Stillwater Area High School’s student newspaper.

By Bella Anderson

Pony Express

AFS, a nonprofit organization, has donated a trip to Stillwater Area High School and one lucky world language student will win it. There are 15 different countries that the students can choose from. The only requirement are that the students must be enrolled in a world language class, be in good academic standing and have a passport.

AFS has been around for 70 years and allows for 1,100 US students to study abroad each year. Through the same program a few lucky students from different countries all across the world are living with families and attending school in Stillwater. Their mission is to provide intercultural and international learning to people around the world in hopes of creating a more peaceful world.

Many different programs through AFS that are available to students. They provide opportunities to study abroad, host a student and volunteer. Some of the opportunities are local. All ways to help make an impact on the community and help to create a more peaceful world.

Spanish teacher Kirsten Carter is one of the people in charge of choosing the finalists for the trip.

Carter said, “We have all the applications and we have approximately 40 students that have applied.”

The 40 applicants will be narrowed down to three finalists just in case the first person wasn’t available.

There are not a lot of requirements that the students had to have to apply.

Carter said, “We wanted to keep it open to everybody so we chose not to consider other options, for example, past travel experience or if someone would graduate this year. We did not want to exclude seniors.”

The chosen student will be given a fully-paid trip to the country they choose. AFS is allowing the teachers choose the requirements and finalists. All the student will need to provide is their own passport, a very important thing when traveling out of the country.

Carter said, “Requirements included being a high school student currently being enrolled in a language class and being in good academic standing.”

Depending on the trip the student chooses they will be staying alone with a family in their chosen country. AFS has many representatives in countries all over the world that are always available to the students.

Stillwater has been involved with AFS for many years. There is currently four students in the district here through the organization and many others through different organizations.

Carter said, “AFS chose Stillwater as a thank you for our support of the AFS exchange students that we have hosted for the past many years.”

Every year several students from various countries become a Pony for the year. It has been a wonderful opportunity for those students along with the students from here that have been fortunate enough to travel through AFS.

Although many students did apply only one will be chosen to go on their trip. AFS is still an organization that is available to students to use if they want to travel on their own.

Anabel Gregg has been chosen as the first finalist of the trip. She is planning on traveling to Hungary to volunteer by helping child refugees.