History internships available

The Washington County Historical Society is offering internships for post-secondary education.

The internship program is designed to introduce students to the workings of a regional history museum and the interpretive educational process. The internship provides an opportunity to apply academic skills and training, and learn about a career as a history museum professional.

The intern should have good English skills, communication skills, be reliable and able to work both as a team member and independently. They should have creativity, pay attention to detail, present him/herself well, and enjoy working with the public. General history knowledge and museum work a plus.

The internship is a mixture of training and hands-on experience. The intern will be invited to learn about day-to-day operations of a small history museum, including lectures, research facilities, exhibit display and design, collections care and preservation of artifacts. The intern will assist staff in researching and developing an interpretive guided tour for visitors. Opportunities will be offered to attend to board meetings, participate in fundraising activities, assist with Society sponsored events and contribute to the quarterly newsletter.

The internships are open to all undergraduate college students majoring in the history field or like major. Send application letter, resume and references by May 10, 2017 to: Washington County Historical Society c/o Internship Committee, P.O. Box 167 Stillwater, MN 55082 or email to: [email protected] For more information visit wchsmn.org.