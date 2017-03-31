City – CITY OF LAKLAND

(Official Publication)

Important Information Regarding Assessment and Classification of Property

This may affect your 2017 property taxes

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization for the City of Lakeland in Washington County, Minnesota shall meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the former City Hall located at 690 Quinnell Avenue North, in Lakeland, Minnesota.

The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor, and to determine whether corrections need to be made.

If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessors office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The Board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. Generally, an appearance before your Local Board of Appeal and Equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.

Given under my hand this 27th day of March 2017

Jennifer Hutchins Farrell

City Clerk

