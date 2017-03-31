10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys track and field — Ben Blankenship (1,600), Lucas Zenk (3,200), Collin McGarry (shot put) and Dan Sandor (pole vault) each win an event for Stillwater, but White Bear Lake outscores the Ponies 123-91 to win the season-opening nine-team St. John’s Invitational.

Boys hockey — Senior and St. Cloud State University recruit Tyler Kieffer is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys’ hockey team. Josh Gunderson and Ben Danford join Kieffer in earning All-SEC honors for the Ponies.

Gymnastics — After finishing her career with school records in the balance beam, uneven bars, floor exercise and all-around, senior Caroline Hilpisch is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater gymnastics team. The Ponies also set a school record with a team score of 151.025.