Valley Outreach receives $50,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust

The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $7,943,122 in grants as part of its most recent grant cycle in the Upper Midwest. Valley Outreach in Stillwater received a $50,000 grant for general operating support to provide basic needs and relieve poverty in Stillwater and the surrounding area.

“We continue to respond to a diversity of programs and needs throughout the region,” said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee of OBT. “These grant recipients are making a positive impact in their communities and we are pleased that we can support the good work they do.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust established in 1944 by founder Otto Bremer.