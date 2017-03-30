SAHS photographer earns top prize in art exhibition

Stillwater Area High School student Dylan Cook won the top prize in the Les Farrington Best 100 Juried Art Exhibition. Dylan’s photography portfolio also earned him a $2,500 scholarship. The art show, sponsored by JCI, invites area high school students to submit their original artwork for competition to be judged by a panel of three jurors from the art community. Fellow SAHS students Delaney Shinkle and Clarice Vrambout were also selected for the show. Clarice earned a Merit Award for her acrylic painting.

The juried exhibition is one of the only non-school sponsored opportunities for students interested in art to compete against their peers. The Les Farrington Best 100 pieces are on display in the AZ Gallery in St. Paul. The exhibition is free and open to the public through March.