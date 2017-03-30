Greater Stillwater Chamber welcomes Dakota Eye Care

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member and celebrated the new location of Dakota Eye Care at a ribbon cutting celebration on March 8 in Stillwater.

Dakota Eye Care offers comprehensive vision services for the whole family. They use advanced technology to provide clients with vision care. Services offered include: diagnosis of vision problems and eye diseases; LASIK assessment and co-management; prescribing of eyeglasses and contact lenses; corneal refractive therapy (CRT); and treatment of eye diseases.

Dakota Eye Care was formerly Primary Eye Care which has been in Stillwater since before 1948. They joined forces with the professionals at Dakota Eye Care late summer 2016 and opened their new Stillwater location in early December. Their new space offers a welcoming environment for both existing and new clients.

Dr. Mark Hennen, co-founder of Dakota Eye Care, acquired the practice of Dr. Robert Hochhalter early in 2015 and Dr. Hochhalter is excited to stay on board at the Stillwater location. There he will continue with the full-service practice that was started by his father more than 65 years ago.

“I am very pleased to be at our new location with advanced state of the art equipment, easy parking, and a newly expanded eyeglass collection. Our office has provided eye care services in the Stillwater community since 1948 and joining with the professional doctors and staff at Dakota Eye Care will enhance our patient’s overall eye care experience,” said Dr. Robert Hochhalter.

There office hours are Monday and Wednesday 9-6, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9-5.

Dakota Eye Care is located at 1903 Greeley St. in Stillwater.