County board makes appointments to advisory boards

The Washington County Board of Commissioners made two appointments to county advisory boards March 21.

Beth Mathiason was appointed as the large business representative on the Workforce Development Board to a partial first term expiring June 30. The Workforce Development Board, established by state law, determines the most effective designation of administrative entities, grant recipients, and program operators for the Workforce Service Area; jointly plans for collaboration; provides for on-site review and oversight of program performance; and selects local priorities for service and target populations for programming.

Andrew Jackola, Birchwood Village, was appointed to the Community Corrections Advisory Board as the commissioner District 2 representative. He will serve a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2018. State law requires that counties which participate in the Community Corrections Act establish a corrections advisory board. The purpose of an advisory committee is to bring the community perspective and to provide advice or make recommendations to the County Board. The Community Corrections Advisory Board participates in writing the comprehensive plan for the development, implementation, and operation of community-based correctional programs, including preventative or diversionary correctional programs, probation, community corrections centers, and facilities for the detention or confinement, care, and treatment of persons convicted of crimes or adjudicated delinquent.

Matthew Darnold was appointed to the Mental Health Advisory Council to a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2018. The council is required by state law, with its purpose to review, evaluate, and make recommendations regarding the local mental health system; annually, arrange for input from the regional treatment center review board regarding coordination of care between the regional treatment center and community-based services; annually, arrange for input from the local system of care providers regarding coordination of care between services; and identify the individuals, providers, agencies, and associations to receive information on predictors and symptoms of emotional disturbances, where mental health services are available in the county, and how to access the services.