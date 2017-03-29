LoAnn M. Johnson

Age 64 of Stillwater, passed away March 26, 2017 surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

LoAnn spent 31 years as an employee of District 834 working at Stillwater Area High School where she was a dedicated Pony fan, devoting much of her time to Pony athletics. She was also a supporter of the scholarship foundation working as registrar helping to match students with scholarships.

LoAnn’s true focus in life was her family. She was a loving mother and adored her grandchildren. She had a sincere compassion for helping others yet never wanted recognition for her generosity. LoAnn had many friends who would attest to her outgoing personality and her willingness to do anything for anyone.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Tom; parents, Lowell and Marie; and in-laws, Edna and Percy. She is survived by daughter, Michelle (Darrell) Salmi; grandchildren, Mathew and Emma; sister MaryJo (Ken) Kress; and many other family and friends.

Service will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. also at the funeral home. Friends are invited to join the family at the Stillwater Elks Lodge, 5880 Omaha Ave N., following the service.

Memorials preferred to the family to be used towards the Alzheimer’s Association or towards a future scholarship fund in LoAnn’s name at Stillwater Area Schools.

