Anderson receives Athena Award for Stillwater

Senior Hannah Anderson is Stillwater Area High School’s recipient of the St. Paul Area Athena Award for outstanding achievement in athletics. She will be honored during the 23rd Annual St. Paul Athena Award Luncheon on Wednesday, April 19 at the Envision Event Center (formerly Prom Center) in Oakdale.
Anderson is a three-sport performer for the Ponies who will graduate with nine letters — three each in soccer, hockey and track and field.
Anderson has earned All-Suburban East Conference honors in soccer and track and was an honorable mention all-conference honoree in hockey, where she ranked among team leaders with six goals and four assists.
She served as captain for the girls’ soccer team this past fall that captured a conference championship and finished with a 16-3 record.
In track and field, Anderson has competed at state three times. She finished seventh at state in the 800 meters as a sophomore and is also part of the school record setting 4×800 relay team.
Randy Shaver of KARE 11 will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the Athena Awards Luncheon and the keynote speaker will be Marquette University women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger.
Stillwater recipients of the Athena Award
1995 — Carrie Ann Palmer
1996 — Stacey Schoenrock
1997 — Tai Thorsheim
1998 — Alena Martens
1999 — Ingrid Overchuk
2000 — Cally Stewart
2001 — Megan Fuches
2002 — Jamie Starks
2003 — Erin Johnson
2004 — Ladia Albertson-Junkans
2005 — Sara Stalland
2006 — Colleen Kopel
2007 — Maggie Lopac
2008 — Alyssa Fedor
2009 — Taylor Stippel
2010 — Jessie Diggins
2011 — Caitlin Hewes
2012 — Allison Eder-Zdechlik
2013 — Natalie Phippen
2014 — Sidnee Ronsberg
2015 — Megan Weaver
2016 — Cecelia Peterson
2017 — Hannah Anderson