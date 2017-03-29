Anderson receives Athena Award for Stillwater

Three-sport athlete Hannah Anderson is Stillwater’s recipient of the St. Paul Area Athena Award. (Gazette file photo)

Senior Hannah Anderson is Stillwater Area High School’s recipient of the St. Paul Area Athena Award for outstanding achievement in athletics. She will be honored during the 23rd Annual St. Paul Athena Award Luncheon on Wednesday, April 19 at the Envision Event Center (formerly Prom Center) in Oakdale.

Anderson is a three-sport performer for the Ponies who will graduate with nine letters — three each in soccer, hockey and track and field.

Anderson has earned All-Suburban East Conference honors in soccer and track and was an honorable mention all-conference honoree in hockey, where she ranked among team leaders with six goals and four assists.

She served as captain for the girls’ soccer team this past fall that captured a conference championship and finished with a 16-3 record.

In track and field, Anderson has competed at state three times. She finished seventh at state in the 800 meters as a sophomore and is also part of the school record setting 4×800 relay team.

Randy Shaver of KARE 11 will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the Athena Awards Luncheon and the keynote speaker will be Marquette University women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger.

Stillwater recipients of the Athena Award

1995 — Carrie Ann Palmer

1996 — Stacey Schoenrock

1997 — Tai Thorsheim

1998 — Alena Martens

1999 — Ingrid Overchuk

2000 — Cally Stewart

2001 — Megan Fuches

2002 — Jamie Starks

2003 — Erin Johnson

2004 — Ladia Albertson-Junkans

2005 — Sara Stalland

2006 — Colleen Kopel

2007 — Maggie Lopac

2008 — Alyssa Fedor

2009 — Taylor Stippel

2010 — Jessie Diggins

2011 — Caitlin Hewes

2012 — Allison Eder-Zdechlik

2013 — Natalie Phippen

2014 — Sidnee Ronsberg

2015 — Megan Weaver

2016 — Cecelia Peterson

2017 — Hannah Anderson