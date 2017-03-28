Linda M. Lorenz (nee Handevidt), 74, of South St. Paul, formerly of Stillwater passed away on March 26.

Linda retired as a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Richard, and other family and friends.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday March 31, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater.

