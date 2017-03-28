County plans to repave, add turn lanes on Stagecoach Trail; open house is April 6

Washington County is seeking public input on a project planned to improve Stagecoach Trail in Bayport, Baytown Township, Oak Park Heights and West Lakeland Township.

Washington County plans to begin repaving and adding turn lanes to portions of Stagecoach Trail in Bayport, Baytown Township, Oak Park Heights and West Lakeland Township next year. The public is invited to an open house to learn about the project and provide feedback Thursday, April 6.

According to project manager Kevin Peterson, the county’s goals are to improve pavement quality and safety along the 5.3-mile corridor, which stretches from Interstate 94 to 56th Street North, near the Stillwater Correctional Facility.

The county will add turn lanes at the intersections with 10th, 22nd and 30th streets, and at the Miller Excavating entrance. The intersections were selected based on a study, which included public input.

“These intersections jumped out to us at every phase of this study,” Peterson said.

As part of the planning process, the county also compared existing traffic with levels expected in 2040. Currently 2,400-6,500 vehicles a day use this stretch of roadway. In 2040, the county forecasts 4,000-9,000 vehicles will use the road each day. Based on those numbers, the county didn’t see demand to expand the street to four lanes at this time.

On a portion of the project — roughly between 30th Street North and Inspiration Parkway — the county expects full reconstruction of the roadway, including replacement of poor soils under the pavement. For the remainder of the project, crews will simply grind up and replace the top layer of asphalt, a process known as mill and overlay.

Peterson said construction won’t happen all in one year but will be phased. He said there’s $3 million in the budget for next year’s portion of the work.

Because the county is partnering with West Lakeland Township for improvements to 22nd Street, Peterson said there will be some costs to the township. He doesn’t anticipated local costs to Baytown Township or to cities on the route.

A public open house for information and feedback is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Bayport Library, 582 Fourth St. N.

Info: bit.Ly/2mQybu6

Contact Jonathan Young at [email protected]