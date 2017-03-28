Boys swimming and diving: Auleciems chosen MVP for Ponies

Senior Ethan Auleciems received the Most Valuable Athlete award for the Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team during its postseason awards banquet on Sunday, March 5. The Ponies won conference and section championships before placing fourth at the MSHSL state meet. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Senior Ethan Auleciems was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team at its postseason awards banquet on Sunday, March 5 at The Grand Ballroom in downtown Stillwater.

Auleciems is one of six seniors from a group that helped propel the Ponies to Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA championships and a fourth-place showing at the Minnesota State High School League state meet — which matched the program’s best-ever finish in that event. In addition to Auleciems, fellow seniors Tyler Banks, Drew Hammerlund, Sam Payne, Sam Larson and Ben Schlegel, along with Jon Busse, Robert Niemann, Jared Brandt, Johann Noer, Zach Auleciems, Joseph Saldin, Josiah Fick and Aidan Bloomquist also earned all-conference honors.

Stillwater finished the season with an 8-0 dual meet record and stretched its conference dual meet winning streak to 30. The Ponies also finished second behind Minnetonka at True Team state. Jon Busse, from left, Matt Payne, Robert Niemann and John Stack were selected to serve as captains for next year’s team.

A total of nine Ponies qualified for the state meet, including Auleciems, Larson, Busse, Sam Payne, Niemann, Fick, Saldin and Hammerlund. Larson, Auleciems, Busse, Payne and Niemann each earned all-state honors. Larson, Auleciems, Busse and Payne also achieved an All-American Consideration time in the 200 medley relay.

Stillwater’s conference title was its third in a row and the section crown was the sixth straight — and ninth in the past 10 seasons. The Ponies also showed off their depth while claiming their sixth consecutive JV conference title. It marked the 17th league title for the JV team in the past 20 years.

The Ponies honored 23 athletes for perfect attendance during the season.

Members of this year’s team also left a significant imprint on the record books, including seven school records that were set at the state meet.

Niemann set school records in the 200 (1:42.24) and 500 freestyle (4:36.43) races while Busse broke records in the 200 individual medley (1:51.24), 100 freestyle (46.09) and 100 backstroke (50.23). The Ponies also established new school standards in the 200 medley relay (1:35.19) with Larson, Auleciems, Busse and Sam Payne and in the 400 freestyle relay (3:10.40) with Busse, Sam Payne, Niemann and Larson.

Busse, Niemann, Matt Payne and John Stack were each elected to serve as captains for the 2017-18 team.

Boys swimming and diving

All-Conference: Ethan Auleciems, Tyler Banks, Drew Hammerlund, Sam Payne, Sam Larson, Ben Schlegel, Jon Busse, Robert Niemann, Jared Brandt, Johann Noer, Zach Auleciems, Joseph Saldin, Josiah Fick and Aidan Bloomquist; State qualifiers: Sam Larson, Ethan Auleciems, Jon Busse, Sam Payne, Robert Niemann, Josiah Fick, Joseph Saldin and Drew Hammerlund; All-State: Sam Larson, Ethan Auleciems, Jon Busse, Robert Niemann and Sam Payne; All-American Consideration: Sam Larson, Ethan Auleciems, Jon Busse and Sam Payne; Most Valuable Athlete: Ethan Auleciems; Captains elect: Jon Busse, Robert Niemann, Matt Payne and John Stack.