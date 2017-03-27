Roger Cree, age 84 of Stillwater, passed away peacefully March 22, 2017 with his family by his side.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joanne Cree; children, LuAnn Fry (companion, Jim), Larry Cree (friend, Bea) and Sue Casci (Richard); grandchildren, Jen Guggenberger (Steve), James Fry (Brenda), Dane Cree (friend, Michelle), Kammi Hoeffler (Evan), Kalli Casci (friend, Will); six great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Butler; brother, Bill Cree (Jan); many nieces, nephews other family and friends.

Service Saturday, April 8, 2017, 11 a.m. at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Little Falls Cemetery, Little Falls, WI.

