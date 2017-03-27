Recycling clothes gets easier in Stillwater

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesotans throw away nearly 12 grocery carts full of clothing and fabrics every minute. But for Stillwater residents, recycling old clothes will soon be as easy as recycling milk jugs and pop cans.

The city has entered an agreement with an Ohio-based company that will provide curbside pickup of textiles at no charge to residents or the city. The company, Great Lakes Recycling Inc., is doing business as Simple Recycling.

Residents will receive plastic, drawstring bags, which can be filled with clothes and other fabrics, as well as some small electrical devices. Instead of paying for pickup, the city will receive a penny per pound of material collected.

“You can place textiles, such as clothing, bedding pills, shoes [in the bag],” said Paul Gardner, who presented the concept to Stillwater on behalf of Simple Recycling. “You can put in things like sporting goods, small electrical devices, small vacuum cleaners and the like. Put them in or near the bag at the end of your driveway on the same day as recycling day.”

According to Gardner, with curbside pickup, cities generally see an average of about 10 pounds of textiles collected per household each year. With roughly 7,500 households in Stillwater, that would work out to about 75,000 pounds a year, which would earn the city $750.

“The amount you’d get back is not significant,” Gardner said. “It’s the kind of thing that might get you some park benches or tree plantings on your public property, but it isn’t going to support your pothole filling and streetlight program.”

But he said it does reduce waste and help the city meet expectations set by the county.

Gardner said the vehicles Simple Recycling uses are much smaller than garbage trucks — they’re large vans, such as Dodge Sprinters or Ford Transit vans, so they’re not disruptive of neighborhoods or hard on streets.

“We’re subject to the same regulations you put on your waste haulers, in terms of waste pickups, what times of day you can operate, what happens if there’s some protected items, such as paint or solvents, and the like,” he said.

Another question Gardner often gets is how the program affects charities that receive clothing donations. He believes there’s plenty to go around, because many people simply don’t donate old clothing.

“When I got into this I was a little surprised to see national statistics that we’re still throwing 85 percent of our textiles away,” he said. “I thought with all the charitable donation opportunities that we weren’t throwing away a lot of clothing, and unfortunately the opposite is true.”

Once the materials are hauled away by Simple Recycling, the top 10-20 percent of materials collected are sold to local thrift stores, while 80 percent are either exported internationally or broken down for raw materials, the company’s literature says.

Karen Richtman, recycling consultant to the city of Stillwater, said the program would complement the city’s current offerings.

“We’re doing a great job,” Richtman said. “This just bumps us up one more notch.”

Prior to recommending the program, city staff reviewed feedback from other Twin Cities communities that have started using the program, including Crystal, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, New Hope and St. Louis Park.

Stillwater city clerk Diane Ward said it appears some communities had relatively minor startup issues but did collect a significant amount of textiles during the first program cycle.

City staff recommended the council approve the program, but Ward said the city would still encourage residents to donate gently used items to charities of their choice.

“This is more for stained clothing that Goodwill can’t sell in their stories or Vietnam Vets can’t do anything with,” Ward said.

On March 21 the city council unanimously approved a contract with Simple Recycling through June 30, 2021. Mayor Ted Kozlowski was absent. Either the city or Simple Recycling can terminate the contract with six months notice.

