Column: Turning waste into treasure in your own backyard

Composting kitchen scraps keeps food waste out of landfills and provides free fertilizer. (Submitted photo)

Angie Hong

Early Monday morning, I hear the rumble of the truck rolling down my street. Creak. The brakes whine outside as it pulls up in front of our still-dark house.

Whir. The mechanical arm reaches out, grabs, releases. Boom. The engine rumbles again and then it is quiet.

And just like that, a week’s worth of garbage and recycling vanish from our home to wherever it is that they go — out of sight, out of mind.

Each year, the Ramsey and Washington County Resource Recovery Center in Newport processes about 400,000 tons of garbage — everything from bottles and cans (should have been recycled), to smelly old mattresses, rotten apples, gum wrappers, pizza boxes and more.

There was a time when most of that garbage would have been hauled to a landfill and buried underground. Today, however, we’ve gotten better about recycling and smarter about turning trash into treasure.

About half of all household waste in the two counties is recycled to make new products — this includes plastic, paper, glass and metal that residents recycle on their own, as well as metal that gets pulled out of the garbage once it arrives at the Resource Recovery Center. Of the remaining garbage, 80,000 tons are landfilled and 320,000 tons are sent to Xcel Energy, where the garbage is incinerated to create electricity. Our two counties-worth of garbage ends up powering 20,000 homes.

Though we’re doing a good job of recycling, Ramsey and Washington County leaders see one major opportunity for improvement — reducing the amount of food waste and other organics that end up in our landfills. Organics make up 43 percent of our garbage, and each year we landfill 110,000 tons of food waste. Ironically, most of that food waste could be turned into free fertilizer through composting, right in our own backyards.

This spring, the East Metro Water Resource Education Program is teaming up with Recycling Association of Minnesota and the City of Hugo to sell rain barrels and compost bins — two tools that help homeowners make better use of their free resources. Compost bins turn leaves, grass and kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost for flower and vegetable gardens. Composting helps to keep food waste out of landfills and creates free fertilizer as well. Rain barrels capture rainwater that would otherwise go to waste, running off into streets and storm sewers. Later, rainwater in the barrels can be used to water gardens and trees during dry weather, instead of pumping groundwater for irrigation.

The compost bins for sale hold 82 gallons and cost $64. The rain barrels hold 54 gallons of water and cost $84. They come with all of the necessary hardware, as well as a screen on the top to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs inside. Pre-order both on-line at

recycleminnesota.org and pick up at the Hugo Public Works Building (6900 137th St. N.) on Friday April 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water, mnwcd.org/emwrep. Contact her at 651-330-8220 ext. 35 or [email protected]