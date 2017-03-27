Column: Spa day splendor

Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)

My thighs smell like a smoothie and it’s not because I dropped a piña colada on my lap.

Spring break is a good excuse for a massage and a pedicure, preferably poolside with a skewer of fresh fruit. In my experience, the fruit has never been slathered on my thighs, but perhaps I’m booking the wrong resorts.

This year, instead of an exotic vacation down south, our family is enjoying the (somewhat illusive) benefits of a “staycation.” According to my girls, this does not mean we have to forgo a day at the spa.

Contrary to my beliefs on censorship, there are some books that are dangerous in the hands of my children. Apparently, the publishers at Scholastic Books do not share my concern, because after our spring conferences, my girls walked out of our school’s pop-up book fair with “Fancy Nancy, Ooh la la, It’s Beauty Day.” In hardcover for durability.

When I said, “We are going to have fun at home!” over spring break (with a feigned smile), I meant the Science Museum. And Monopoly. And Netflix. I did not mean finger paint or cooking with Julia Childs, and I never would have approved the merging of the two.

And yet, I just let my daughters write their initials on my thighs with a “secret ingredient moisturizing mask.”

“Welcome to the spa. Please lie down on the massage table and enjoy a warm towel on your face,” my 9-year-old says in her best French accent.

“Our spa policy is that clients do not remove the towel!” says her little sister with the sternness of a German nanny.

Any mother worth her spit knows being told to keep your eyes closed or covered is equivalent to “I’m planning on breaking the rules.”

But before I could peel back the dripping washcloth, I felt the initial assault of my “spa pedicure.” On my … lap. A full bottle of honey, on my lap. Somebody should explain, for personal safety and hygiene purposes, pedicures begin below the knee.

Honey. Bananas. Granola. Yogurt. Super Fancy, Nancy. Or maybe, Super Sticky, Nicky.

Lying on three spinning bar stools with my foot in an unknown pot of hot liquid, washcloth over my face and cold banana mash on my legs, I imagined every single alien abduction story I had ever heard. And the wave of guilt I felt after one night of a particularly bad string choices in college. It was like the convergence of a culinary medical experiment and a middle-school slumber party. I would be lucky to leave with self-respect and unshaven eyebrows.

“Everything you need to create a fantastic spa day can found right in your very own kitchen,” Fancy Nancy explains on page 1 of her DIY spa directions.

Only if your kitchen comes with a cleaning crew, Nancy. And something stronger than cooking wine.

There was nothing relaxing or, frankly, hygienic about the entire experience (I distinctly remember hearing, “Just add a little spit to the bowl”). But, there was giggling. And whispering. And maybe even a little chanting. I was completely at their disposal, and for that reason alone, in the words of Fancy Nancy herself, it was “magnifique.”

Until, the words “hair extensions” were mentioned. I sat up just in time to see 20 little toes standing on the kitchen counter, arms reaching for the contents of the third shelf: superglue.

Appointment over. That’s enough relaxation for one spring break.

Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.