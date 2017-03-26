Theology at the pub March 28

The Stillwater Area Theological Discussion Group will meet Tuesday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. at Pub 112, 112 Main St. in Stillwater for a thoughtful conversation about “Bad Things Done in the Name of God.” Pope Francis’ 2016 book “The Name of God is Mercy” will provide a counterpoint as the group “recalls the worst and explores the best divinely (and humanly) possible.”

Order a dinner or beverage at 5:30, then join us upstairs to eat and discuss the topic. Contact Nancy Swanson with questions at 651-439-2160 or [email protected]